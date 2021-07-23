Counties in Oregon where people spend most of their paycheck on housing
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons
It’s no secret that many Americans are forgoing homeownership in favor of renting. In 2020, renters in the U.S. occupied 43 million housing units.
The Stacker team looked at data from a United States Census survey that revealed an estimated 43,378,800 renter-occupied homes in the United States as of 2017, which makes up 36.1% of all households in the country. In 2019, renting was more affordable than buying a median-priced home in 59% of the counties; in 2021, the opposite was true: Owning was more affordable than renting in 63% of U.S. counties.
Stacker compiled a list of counties in Oregon where people spend the highest percent of income on rent using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Of course, saving money by owning a home is unattainable for many Americans who don’t have savings that could cover a down payment, those who are denied a mortgage, or both. Keep reading to see where in your home state most of people’s take-home pay goes to their monthly rent.
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.9%
– Total occupied households: 748
– Median household income: $51,071
– Median monthly housing cost: $696
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 48.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 27.7%
– Total occupied households: 3,214
– Median household income: $51,224
– Median monthly housing cost: $719
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.1%
– Total occupied households: 3,244
– Median household income: $40,735
– Median monthly housing cost: $576
Tomas Nevesely // Shutterstock
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 39.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 28.9%
– Total occupied households: 640
– Median household income: $40,926
– Median monthly housing cost: $597
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.3%
– Total occupied households: 6,921
– Median household income: $45,998
– Median monthly housing cost: $681
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 48.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.3%
– Total occupied households: 3,381
– Median household income: $44,712
– Median monthly housing cost: $671
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.1%
– Total occupied households: 4,108
– Median household income: $54,269
– Median monthly housing cost: $815
Gancayco // Wikimedia Commons
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.6%
– Total occupied households: 26,908
– Median household income: $54,699
– Median monthly housing cost: $843
Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 48.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 27.1%
– Total occupied households: 10,708
– Median household income: $52,171
– Median monthly housing cost: $828
Ken Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 28.1%
– Total occupied households: 10,062
– Median household income: $43,313
– Median monthly housing cost: $694
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 48.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.0%
– Total occupied households: 8,600
– Median household income: $65,679
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,059
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 48.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.8%
– Total occupied households: 8,094
– Median household income: $53,277
– Median monthly housing cost: $886
Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 46.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.2%
– Total occupied households: 10,305
– Median household income: $53,105
– Median monthly housing cost: $887
Bobjgalindo // Wikimedia Commons
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 47.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.1%
– Total occupied households: 27,886
– Median household income: $46,491
– Median monthly housing cost: $782
Manuela Durson // Shutterstock
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 31.2%
– Total occupied households: 10,546
– Median household income: $48,440
– Median monthly housing cost: $818
Tedder // Wikimedia Commons
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 44.7%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.4%
– Total occupied households: 842
– Median household income: $47,500
– Median monthly housing cost: $814
English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 46.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.1%
– Total occupied households: 45,456
– Median household income: $47,267
– Median monthly housing cost: $824
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 48.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.1%
– Total occupied households: 3,515
– Median household income: $37,898
– Median monthly housing cost: $670
Bruce Fingerhood from Springfield, Oregon, US // Wikimedia Commons
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 42.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.5%
– Total occupied households: 30,305
– Median household income: $62,691
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,109
Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.0%
– Total occupied households: 19,671
– Median household income: $62,257
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,104
Edmund Garman // Flickr
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 41.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 33.2%
– Total occupied households: 118,038
– Median household income: $59,625
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,086
English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 43.7%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.5%
– Total occupied households: 15,800
– Median household income: $54,886
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,001
cpaulfell // Shutterstock
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 41.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 34.5%
– Total occupied households: 35,718
– Median household income: $62,077
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,134
Debbie Tegtmeier // Wikimedia Commons
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 43.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 31.8%
– Total occupied households: 27,025
– Median household income: $45,051
– Median monthly housing cost: $826
Mrgadget51 // Wikimedia Commons
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 42.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 31.6%
– Total occupied households: 157,408
– Median household income: $80,484
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,477
M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 41.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 31.6%
– Total occupied households: 219,053
– Median household income: $82,215
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,509
Jmabel // Wikimedia Commons
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 41.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 32.6%
– Total occupied households: 47,762
– Median household income: $55,893
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,028
Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 40.7%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 31.8%
– Total occupied households: 9,588
– Median household income: $49,006
– Median monthly housing cost: $911
USFWS Headquarters’ photostream // Wikimedia Commons
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 31.0%
– Total occupied households: 10,784
– Median household income: $49,895
– Median monthly housing cost: $928
EncMstr // Wikimedia Commons
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 40.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 35.0%
– Total occupied households: 21,298
– Median household income: $47,882
– Median monthly housing cost: $910
M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 23.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 40.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 33.6%
– Total occupied households: 36,808
– Median household income: $63,902
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,223
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 23.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 40.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 34.1%
– Total occupied households: 74,397
– Median household income: $67,043
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,289
Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 23.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 38.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 36.7%
– Total occupied households: 88,241
– Median household income: $53,412
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,038
Joseph Novak // Wikicommons
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 24.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 39.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 37.2%
– Total occupied households: 36,367
– Median household income: $45,616
– Median monthly housing cost: $913
Lauram12345 // Wikicommons
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 24.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 37.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 36.8%
– Total occupied households: 152,312
– Median household income: $52,426
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,060
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 24.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 36.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 36.8%
– Total occupied households: 326,229
– Median household income: $69,176
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,403