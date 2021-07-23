Stacker



Ken Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons

The United States by July 21 had reached 609,563 deaths due to COVID-19 and more than 34.1 million cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Oregon using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative infection rate per 100k residents as of July 19, 2021.

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and even every county—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. Keep reading to see where infection rates are highest in your home state.

Tomas Nevesely // Shutterstock

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 2,628 (35 total cases)

— 47.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 75 (1 total deaths)

— 11.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (6,321 fully vaccinated)

— 19.3% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



USFWS Headquarters’ photostream // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 2,641 (714 total cases)

— 47.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 74 (20 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 15 (4 total deaths)

— 77.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 23.7% (326 fully vaccinated)

— 57.1% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 2,733 (197 total cases)

— 45.6% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 69 (5 total deaths)

— 3.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 23.6% (8,774 fully vaccinated)

— 57.3% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 2,735 (1,100 total cases)

— 45.6% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 35 (14 new cases, +56% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 25 (10 total deaths)

— 62.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.2% (75,656 fully vaccinated)

— 34.5% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



EncMstr // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 2,980 (1,489 total cases)

— 40.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 32 (16 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 44 (22 total deaths)

— 34.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.9% (5,706 fully vaccinated)

— 49.5% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

Manuela Durson // Shutterstock

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 3,280 (752 total cases)

— 34.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 26 (6 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 52 (12 total deaths)

— 22.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.2% (2,773 fully vaccinated)

— 49.0% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



Debbie Tegtmeier // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 3,453 (2,227 total cases)

— 31.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 34 (22 new cases, +57% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 60 (39 total deaths)

— 10.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.3% (8,508 fully vaccinated)

— 21.7% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



cpaulfell // Shutterstock

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 3,587 (3,338 total cases)

— 28.6% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 34 (32 new cases, +52% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 24 (22 total deaths)

— 64.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.6% (67,003 fully vaccinated)

— 44.7% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 3,711 (4,118 total cases)

— 26.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 64 (71 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 77 (85 total deaths)

— 14.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (228,332 fully vaccinated)

— 7.6% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 3,727 (14,240 total cases)

— 25.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 26 (99 new cases, +39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 44 (169 total deaths)

— 34.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.5% (5,543 fully vaccinated)

— 28.6% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 3,822 (2,001 total cases)

— 24.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 55 (29 new cases, +53% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 61 (32 total deaths)

— 9.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.3% (3,122 fully vaccinated)

— 34.4% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,045 (72 total cases)

— 19.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 112 (2 total deaths)

— 67.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.6% (1,648 fully vaccinated)

— 41.0% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



Tedder // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,289 (82 total cases)

— 14.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 52 (1 total deaths)

— 22.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.3% (3,674 fully vaccinated)

— 34.4% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



Joseph Novak // Wikicommons

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,360 (3,814 total cases)

— 13.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 104 (91 new cases, +98% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 85 (74 total deaths)

— 26.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.0% (6,952 fully vaccinated)

— 31.3% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,523 (27,209 total cases)

— 10.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 26 (156 new cases, +105% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 43 (257 total deaths)

— 35.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (109,474 fully vaccinated)

— 10.3% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

Jmabel // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,572 (5,932 total cases)

— 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 71 (92 new cases, +31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 62 (81 total deaths)

— 7.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,585 (4,910 total cases)

— 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 38 (41 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 75 (80 total deaths)

— 11.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.4% (9,085 fully vaccinated)

— 37.8% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



Mrgadget51 // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,637 (19,392 total cases)

— 7.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 37 (154 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 57 (240 total deaths)

— 14.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (43,621 fully vaccinated)

— 12.3% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



Bruce Fingerhood from Springfield, Oregon, US // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,813 (4,143 total cases)

— 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 53 (46 new cases, +31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 65 (56 total deaths)

— 3.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (76,590 fully vaccinated)

— 5.6% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,038 (40,950 total cases)

— 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 23 (191 new cases, +34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 76 (617 total deaths)

— 13.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (32,887 fully vaccinated)

— 20.8% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,185 (10,251 total cases)

— 3.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 35 (69 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 42 (83 total deaths)

— 37.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 16.0% (269 fully vaccinated)

— 71.1% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,290 (1,237 total cases)

— 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 13 (3 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 145 (34 total deaths)

— 116.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.3% (2,742 fully vaccinated)

— 43.4% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,388 (11,905 total cases)

— 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 72 (159 new cases, +94% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 67 (149 total deaths)

— 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,520 (1,347 total cases)

— 9.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 119 (29 new cases, +190% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 98 (24 total deaths)

— 46.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.6% (14,954 fully vaccinated)

— 35.6% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,551 (1,481 total cases)

— 10.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 34 (9 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 116 (31 total deaths)

— 73.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 5.5% (659 fully vaccinated)

— 90.1% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,772 (1,549 total cases)

— 14.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 45 (12 new cases, -37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 89 (24 total deaths)

— 32.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.0% (525 fully vaccinated)

— 45.8% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,006 (444 total cases)

— 19.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 41 (3 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 149 (11 total deaths)

— 122.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.1% (10,824 fully vaccinated)

— 49.2% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,125 (482 total cases)

— 21.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 114 (9 new cases, +800% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 102 (8 total deaths)

— 52.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (33,537 fully vaccinated)

— 17.0% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,537 (1,054 total cases)

— 30.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 31 (5 new cases, -55% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 99 (16 total deaths)

— 47.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.3% (2,092 fully vaccinated)

— 27.1% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



Edmund Garman // Flickr

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,883 (23,941 total cases)

— 36.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 47 (164 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 94 (328 total deaths)

— 40.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (289,599 fully vaccinated)

— 6.0% higher vaccination rate than Oregon

Bobjgalindo // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,134 (4,868 total cases)

— 41.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 51 (35 new cases, +59% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 116 (79 total deaths)

— 73.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 23.5% (3,961 fully vaccinated)

— 57.5% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,723 (556 total cases)

— 53.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (7 total deaths)

— 44.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.0% (2,050 fully vaccinated)

— 45.8% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,798 (2,416 total cases)

— 94.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 41 (10 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 170 (42 total deaths)

— 153.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 23.2% (17,400 fully vaccinated)

— 58.0% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,178 (1,181 total cases)

— 102.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 86 (10 new cases, +150% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 147 (17 total deaths)

— 119.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (21,086 fully vaccinated)

— 22.1% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



Gancayco // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,462 (8,935 total cases)

— 128.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 204 (159 new cases, +130% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 114 (89 total deaths)

— 70.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.4% (2,978 fully vaccinated)

— 50.5% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

Ken Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,894 (3,636 total cases)

— 136.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 39 (12 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (66 total deaths)

— 222.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (457,159 fully vaccinated)

— 16.8% lower vaccination rate than Oregon