Most common jobs in Portland, Oregon

ESB Basic // Shutterstock

The 10 largest occupations in America employ 30.5 million workers, representing 21% of all workers. Keeping America’s economy moving would be impossible without office workers, package handlers, food prep workers, and truck drivers. And what would the sick do without the millions of hospital workers, nurses, and home health aides?

Stacker compiled a list of the most common jobs in Portland using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by total employment as of May 2020. While much has changed during the coronavirus pandemic, the jobs featured here give a holistic view at the most popular industries in your area and how many jobs are supported.

Keep reading to see which jobs in Portland are the most common.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 3,540 (3.096 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $82,170 (#33 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 409,950 (2.947 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

– Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.



Canva

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 3,640 (3.188 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $94,530 (#83 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 300,850 (2.163 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $95,440

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($125,910)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($121,970)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,860)

– Job description: Perform engineering duties in planning, designing, and overseeing construction and maintenance of building structures and facilities, such as roads, railroads, airports, bridges, harbors, channels, dams, irrigation projects, pipelines, power plants, and water and sewage systems.



Pixabay

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 3,660 (3.205 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $143,340 (#128 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 195,900 (1.408 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $158,100

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($226,920)

— Amarillo, TX ($199,940)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,610)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as architecture and engineering or research and development in these fields.



viviandnguyen_ // Flickr

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 3,710 (3.250 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $31,900 (#44 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 599,270 (4.308 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $29,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rome, GA ($39,770)

— Longview, WA ($39,680)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($36,820)

– Job description: Pack or package by hand a wide variety of products and materials.



Canva

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 3,720 (3.259 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $176,930 (#3 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 200,040 (1.438 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $124,890

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($211,500)

— Jackson, MS ($195,830)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($176,930)

– Job description: Teach courses in health specialties, in fields such as dentistry, laboratory technology, medicine, pharmacy, public health, therapy, and veterinary medicine.

Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 3,730 (3.262 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $63,190 (#17 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 293,620 (2.111 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $51,550

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Enid, OK ($98,370)

— Reno, NV ($86,670)

— Lewiston, ID-WA ($71,590)

– Job description: Counsel and advise individuals with alcohol, tobacco, drug, or other problems, such as gambling and eating disorders. May counsel individuals, families, or groups or engage in prevention programs.



CHRISTOF STACHE // Getty Images

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 4,100 (3.589 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $34,480 (#146 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 370,940 (2.667 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $36,550

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Midland, TX ($58,080)

— Odessa, TX ($54,120)

— Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV ($52,350)

– Job description: Instruct preschool-aged students, following curricula or lesson plans, in activities designed to promote social, physical, and intellectual growth.



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 4,170 (3.650 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $94,680 (#96 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 290,190 (2.086 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $93,610

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($125,760)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,710)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,510)

– Job description: Design, develop, test, and evaluate integrated systems for managing industrial production processes, including human work factors, quality control, inventory control, logistics and material flow, cost analysis, and production coordination.



evgenii mitroshin // Shutterstock

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 4,210 (3.683 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $37,720 (#109 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 283,800 (2.04 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $38,750

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($52,330)

— Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA ($51,130)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($49,290)

– Job description: Assemble or modify electromechanical equipment or devices, such as servomechanisms, gyros, dynamometers, magnetic drums, tape drives, brakes, control linkage, actuators, and appliances.



Glenn Highcove // Shutterstock

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 4,250 (3.718 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $44,300 (#37 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 640,950 (4.608 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $39,210

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($58,230)

— Hinesville, GA ($56,220)

— Battle Creek, MI ($52,400)

– Job description: Operate industrial trucks or tractors equipped to move materials around a warehouse, storage yard, factory, construction site, or similar location.

Canva

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 4,310 (3.772 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $41,390 (#15 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 31,080 (0.223 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $45,210

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($63,080)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($59,370)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($56,050)

– Job description: Perform any or all of the following functions in the manufacture of electronic semiconductors: load semiconductor material into furnace; saw formed ingots into segments; load individual segment into crystal growing chamber and monitor controls; locate crystal axis in ingot using x-ray equipment and saw ingots into wafers; and clean, polish, and load wafers into series of special purpose furnaces, chemical baths, and equipment used to form circuitry and change conductive properties.



TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 4,410 (3.861 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $137,080 (#96 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 270,200 (1.943 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $154,470

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($213,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($211,210)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,260)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate marketing policies and programs, such as determining the demand for products and services offered by a firm and its competitors, and identify potential customers. Develop pricing strategies with the goal of maximizing the firm’s profits or share of the market while ensuring the firm’s customers are satisfied. Oversee product development or monitor trends that indicate the need for new products and services.



Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 4,420 (3.870 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $78,520 (#15 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 417,440 (3.001 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

— Fairbanks, AK ($94,280)

— Kankakee, IL ($93,420)

– Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.



Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 4,460 (3.909 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $51,060 (#53 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 549,200 (3.948 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $44,580

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Odessa, TX ($85,040)

— Fairbanks, AK ($80,520)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($67,990)

– Job description: Inspect, test, sort, sample, or weigh nonagricultural raw materials or processed, machined, fabricated, or assembled parts or products for defects, wear, and deviations from specifications. May use precision measuring instruments and complex test equipment.



Oleg Golovnev // Shutterstock

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 4,500 (3.938 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $65,920 (#181 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 599,900 (4.313 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

Canva

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 4,530 (3.965 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $134,500 (#132 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 390,170 (2.805 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $147,580

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($207,070)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,700)

— Trenton, NJ ($186,960)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the actual distribution or movement of a product or service to the customer. Coordinate sales distribution by establishing sales territories, quotas, and goals and establish training programs for sales representatives. Analyze sales statistics gathered by staff to determine sales potential and inventory requirements and monitor the preferences of customers.



Canva

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 5,420 (4.745 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $100,340 (#34 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 574,450 (4.13 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $99,020

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,970)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,350)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($124,070)

– Job description: Analyze science, engineering, business, and other data processing problems to develop and implement solutions to complex applications problems, system administration issues, or network concerns. Perform systems management and integration functions, improve existing computer systems, and review computer system capabilities, workflow, and schedule limitations. May analyze or recommend commercially available software.



B Brown // Shutterstock

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 5,440 (4.762 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $82,000 (#29 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 991,000 (7.124 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $67,340

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($99,170)

— Fresno, CA ($96,200)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($95,500)

– Job description: Teach one or more subjects to students at the secondary school level.



Fusionstudio // Shutterstock

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 5,660 (4.954 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $40,660 (#46 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 727,640 (5.231 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $37,210

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($52,310)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($50,180)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($49,530)

– Job description: Verify and maintain records on incoming and outgoing shipments involving inventory. Duties include verifying and recording incoming merchandise or material and arranging for the transportation of products. May prepare items for shipment.



fizkes // Shutterstock

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 5,720 (5.007 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $97,220 (#80 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 734,000 (5.277 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $97,580

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($163,720)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($157,490)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,250)

– Job description: Conduct organizational studies and evaluations, design systems and procedures, conduct work simplification and measurement studies, and prepare operations and procedures manuals to assist management in operating more efficiently and effectively. Includes program analysts and management consultants.

Rido // Shutterstock

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 5,730 (5.021 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $67,920 (#78 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 647,810 (4.657 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $69,430

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($96,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,680)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($90,130)

– Job description: Recruit, screen, interview, or place individuals within an organization. May perform other activities in multiple human resources areas.



Shift Drive // Shutterstock

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 6,020 (5.273 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $60,630 (#44 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 634,820 (4.564 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($86,350)

— Napa, CA ($78,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,670)

– Job description: Provide technical assistance to computer users. Answer questions or resolve computer problems for clients in person, via telephone, or electronically. May provide assistance concerning the use of computer hardware and software, including printing, installation, word processing, electronic mail, and operating systems.



Canva

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 6,130 (5.370 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $135,790 (#112 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 653,080 (4.695 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $151,510

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,670)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($210,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($192,310)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate accounting, investing, banking, insurance, securities, and other financial activities of a branch, office, or department of an establishment.



Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 6,300 (5.519 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $31,540 (#39 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 795,590 (5.72 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $28,010

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,640)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($41,370)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,490)

– Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.



Canva

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 6,450 (5.646 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $31,230 (#43 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 793,590 (5.705 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $26,820

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,330)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($36,120)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($35,860)

– Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.

OLIVIER DOULIERY // Getty Images

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 6,470 (5.663 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $39,080 (#106 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 891,540 (6.409 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $37,880

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($59,490)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,350)

— Napa, CA ($53,230)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in preparing and serving food.



Hulton Archive // Getty Images

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 7,000 (6.131 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $77,030 (#21 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 656,510 (4.72 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)

— Trenton, NJ ($90,210)

— Kankakee, IL ($88,530)

– Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.



Tim Goode/PA Images // Getty Images

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 7,150 (6.261 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $67,660 (#93 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 977,070 (7.024 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.



Milkovasa // Shutterstock

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 7,200 (6.307 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $43,390 (#20 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 710,200 (5.106 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $36,930

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($53,960)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($53,660)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($52,520)

– Job description: Perform administrative and certain clinical duties under the direction of a physician. Administrative duties may include scheduling appointments, maintaining medical records, billing, and coding information for insurance purposes. Clinical duties may include taking and recording vital signs and medical histories, preparing patients for examination, drawing blood, and administering medications as directed by physician.



New Africa // Shutterstock

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 7,270 (6.362 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $35,350 (#31 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 968,420 (6.962 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $32,410

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($43,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,160)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,840)

– Job description: Answer inquiries and provide information to the general public, customers, visitors, and other interested parties regarding activities conducted at establishment and location of departments, offices, and employees within the organization.

ALPA PROD // Shutterstock

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 7,410 (6.484 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $45,590 (#18 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 597,100 (4.293 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $39,000

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,220)

— Salinas, CA ($53,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,020)

– Job description: Perform secretarial duties using specific knowledge of medical terminology and hospital, clinic, or laboratory procedures. Duties may include scheduling appointments, billing patients, and compiling and recording medical charts, reports, and correspondence.



Pressmaster // Shutterstock

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 7,410 (6.491 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $74,940 (#30 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 690,160 (4.962 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $73,970

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($117,900)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,150)

– Job description: Research conditions in local, regional, national, or online markets. Gather information to determine potential sales of a product or service, or plan a marketing or advertising campaign. May gather information on competitors, prices, sales, and methods of marketing and distribution. May employ search marketing tactics, analyze web metrics, and develop recommendations to increase search engine ranking and visibility to target markets.



nullplus // Shutterstock

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 7,550 (6.607 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $41,870 (#96 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 929,470 (6.682 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $41,050

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,420)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($51,890)

— Anchorage, AK ($51,590)

– Job description: Drive a light vehicle, such as a truck or van, with a capacity of less than 26,001 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW), primarily to pick up merchandise or packages from a distribution center and deliver. May load and unload vehicle.



GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 7,740 (6.779 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $37,510 (#24 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,371,050 (9.857 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $32,050

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($48,420)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($43,960)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($42,200)

– Job description: Provide or assist with basic care or support under the direction of onsite licensed nursing staff. Perform duties such as monitoring of health status, feeding, bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting, or ambulation of patients in a health or nursing facility. May include medication administration and other health-related tasks. Includes nursing care attendants, nursing aides, and nursing attendants.



Pixabay

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 9,390 (8.217 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $46,530 (#63 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,357,630 (9.76 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $43,790

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($58,140)

— Yuba City, CA ($57,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($54,820)

– Job description: Perform work involving the skills of two or more maintenance or craft occupations to keep machines, mechanical equipment, or the structure of a building in repair. Duties may involve pipe fitting; HVAC maintenance; insulating; welding; machining; carpentry; repairing electrical or mechanical equipment; installing, aligning, and balancing new equipment; and repairing buildings, floors, or stairs.

Paul.J.West // Shutterstock

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 11,490 (10.057 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $36,280 (#38 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,272,840 (9.151 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $30,630

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($42,110)

— New Bedford, MA ($41,780)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,160)

– Job description: Assist a preschool, elementary, middle, or secondary school teacher with instructional duties. Serve in a position for which a teacher has primary responsibility for the design and implementation of educational programs and services.



Pixabay

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 12,020 (10.525 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $52,470 (#56 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,797,710 (12.924 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $48,710

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($65,170)

— Danville, IL ($63,230)

— Lewiston, ID-WA ($62,250)

– Job description: Drive a tractor-trailer combination or a truck with a capacity of at least 26,001 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW). May be required to unload truck. Requires commercial drivers’ license. Includes tow truck drivers.



Unsplash

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 12,340 (10.803 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $34,250 (#55 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,990,510 (14.31 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $31,410

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($44,110)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($43,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,250)

– Job description: Keep buildings in clean and orderly condition. Perform heavy cleaning duties, such as cleaning floors, shampooing rugs, washing walls and glass, and removing rubbish. Duties may include tending furnace and boiler, performing routine maintenance activities, notifying management of need for repairs, and cleaning snow or debris from sidewalk.



Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 12,920 (11.317 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $79,480 (#46 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,278,670 (9.192 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 13,000 (11.381 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $32,550 (#59 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,944,240 (13.977 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $27,470

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($62,630)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($57,210)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($43,160)

– Job description: Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in dining establishment.

Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 15,900 (13.925 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $111,300 (#38 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,476,800 (10.617 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $114,270

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,740)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($140,930)

– Job description: Research, design, and develop computer and network software or specialized utility programs. Analyze user needs and develop software solutions, applying principles and techniques of computer science, engineering, and mathematical analysis. Update software or enhance existing software capabilities. May work with computer hardware engineers to integrate hardware and software systems, and develop specifications and performance requirements. May maintain databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database development as part of a team.



G-Stock Studio // Shutterstock

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 16,340 (14.305 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $46,100 (#21 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,850,360 (13.302 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $40,420

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($56,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,480)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($51,930)

– Job description: Perform routine administrative functions such as drafting correspondence, scheduling appointments, organizing and maintaining paper and electronic files, or providing information to callers.



Pixabay

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 16,630 (14.559 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $35,370 (#82 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 2,805,200 (20.167 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $33,710

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,690)

— Fairbanks, AK ($41,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,820)

– Job description: Manually move freight, stock, luggage, or other materials, or perform other general labor. Includes all manual laborers not elsewhere classified.



Ruslan Galiullin // Shutterstock

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 19,110 (16.735 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $41,050 (#43 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 2,788,090 (20.044 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $37,770

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($49,560)

— Napa, CA ($47,570)

— Boulder, CO ($47,160)

– Job description: Perform duties too varied and diverse to be classified in any specific office clerical occupation, requiring knowledge of office systems and procedures. Clerical duties may be assigned in accordance with the office procedures of individual establishments and may include a combination of answering telephones, bookkeeping, typing or word processing, office machine operation, and filing.



Dean Drobot // Shutterstock

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 19,790 (17.329 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $30,520 (#32 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 3,333,100 (23.962 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $25,710

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($35,970)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($34,480)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,320)

– Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.

ESB Basic // Shutterstock

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 19,950 (17.472 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $42,020 (#36 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 2,833,250 (20.368 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $38,510

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($49,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($47,720)

— Midland, MI ($47,250)

– Job description: Interact with customers to provide basic or scripted information in response to routine inquiries about products and services. May handle and resolve general complaints. Excludes individuals whose duties are primarily installation, sales, repair, and technical support.



Pixabay

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 21,310 (18.661 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $127,240 (#67 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 2,347,420 (16.876 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $125,740

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($183,170)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($175,990)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,370)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the operations of public or private sector organizations, overseeing multiple departments or locations. Duties and responsibilities include formulating policies, managing daily operations, and planning the use of materials and human resources, but are too diverse and general in nature to be classified in any one functional area of management or administration, such as personnel, purchasing, or administrative services. Usually manage through subordinate supervisors. Excludes First-Line Supervisors.



Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 22,240 (19.476 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $98,700 (#23 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 2,986,500 (21.47 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $80,010

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,200)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($146,870)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($142,140)

– Job description: Assess patient health problems and needs, develop and implement nursing care plans, and maintain medical records. Administer nursing care to ill, injured, convalescent, or disabled patients. May advise patients on health maintenance and disease prevention or provide case management. Licensing or registration required.



The Boston Globe // Getty Images

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 27,510 (24.088 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $35,020 (#23 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 2,210,960 (15.895 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $31,010

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Odessa, TX ($39,130)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($39,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,580)

– Job description: Receive, store, and issue merchandise, materials, equipment, and other items from stockroom, warehouse, or storage yard to fill shelves, racks, tables, or customers’ orders. May operate power equipment to fill orders. May mark prices on merchandise and set up sales displays.



Pxhere

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Employment: 31,350 (27.454 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $29,050 (#45 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 3,450,120 (24.803 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $24,540

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($34,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($34,000)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($33,370)

– Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.

