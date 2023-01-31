Sisters music teacher becomes first Oregonian to use high-tech ‘Exoskeleton’ to walk again

Erik Himbert was partially paralyzed in 2009 snowboarding accident

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- Sisters music teacher Erik Himbert has undergone another life-changing experience -- this one dramatically for the better.

After a horrible snowboarding accident in 2009, he was partially paralyzed and lost his ability to walk. He shared with NewsChannel21 that at first, he thought his life would never get better.

But over time, Himbert refused to let that limit him and his lifestyle -- he continued to pursue life to its fullest, whether it was restoring old cars on his YouTube channel or inventing a contest-winning electric stand-up wheelchair for others.

In other words, he never gave up.

Fourteen years later, Himbert is using a ReWalk Exoskeleton -- a device allowing him to stand up and walk on his own. The company that makes it said he's the very first Oregonian to receive the machine.

On Tuesday, he graduated from his physical therapy regimen at Destination Rehab in Bend.

NewsChannel21's Bola Gbadebo spoke with Himbert about his experience with the device so far, and how it's changing his life.

