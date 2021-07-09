US stocks rebound even as Delta variant worries remain

CNN - Business/Consumer

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

Wall Street is sharply in the green Friday, on course for new record highs as stocks rebound from the prior session’s selloff.

On Thursday, concerns about the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19, along with wonkiness in the bond market, where the 10-year US Treasury yield fell to its lowest rate since February, weighed on the market and knocked stocks off their record highs.

And even though the Delta variant continues to be a threat to the newly reopened economy, the market seemed to have brushed off its worries on Friday.

The Dow climbed 1.2%, or some 425 points, around midday, while the S&P 500 was up 1%. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.8%.

All three indexes are on track to reach new all-time highs.

In the bond market, the reversal from Thursday’s trend is also playing out: The 10-year Treasury yield bounced back to 1.35% around midday.

“Like a game of seesaw, the falling bond market appeared to give stocks a boost early Friday,” wrote TD Ameritrade chief market strategist JJ Kinahan in a blog post.

Still, US investors aren’t blind to the uncertainties playing out in the global economy. Australia and other countries are tightening their Covid protocols, and the Tokyo Olympics will be held in empty stadiums — all of which is likely to weigh on global stock markets in the coming weeks.

