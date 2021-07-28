Boeing returns to profitability

Skip to Content
By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

Boeing returned to profitability in the second quarter, posting net income for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

Boeing earned $567 million in the quarter, compared to a $2.4 billion loss a year earlier. Analysts had forecast another loss of $161 million, and had not expected Boeing to return to profitability until later this year.

But revenue of $17 billion exceeded estimates by nearly $500 million, helping to lift results.

The pandemic destroyed demand for flying and new passenger jets, but travel is slowly returning to normal.

