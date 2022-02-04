Surprisingly strong jobs report: America adds 467,000 positions in January

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

America’s jobs recovery got an unexpected boost in January despite the Omicron variant spreading rapidly throughout the country.

The economy added 467,000 jobs last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday, significantly better than most economists had expected.

The unemployment rate rose to 4%, the first increase in the jobless rate since June 2021.

Restaurants and bars added more than 100,000 jobs. Logistics and business services jobs also increased.

Even so, the Omicron variant left its mark on American workers last month. The number of people working remotely because of the virus increased to 15.4%, for example. Similarly, the number of people jobless for less than five week increased.

