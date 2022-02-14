Global stocks slide as fears of Russian invasion grow

Diksha Madhok, CNN Business

European and Asian stocks fell on Monday after the United States warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could happen as soon as this week.

As markets opened in Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.9%, while Germany’s DAX 30 and France’s CAC 40 plummeted 3.1% and 3.2%, respectively.

Investors in Asia were equally jittery, as Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed down 2.2%, while South Korea’s Kospi was down 1.6% at the end of the trading day.

Chinese markets saw losses, too, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 1%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.4%.

US futures also pointed down, with Nasdaq futures, S&P 500 futures and Dow futures tracking 0.8%, 0.7% and 0.6% lower, respectively.

Brent crude futures were trading at $94.22 a barrel — after starting the year at $78.11 — as worries mount that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could disrupt energy supplies. European natural gas and electricity prices spiked.

This weekend, US President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin during a call that the United States and its allies will respond “decisively and impose swift and severe costs” on Russia in the event of an invasion.

Russia has more than 100,000 troops near the Ukraine border, with thousands added just this week, according to a US administration official.

