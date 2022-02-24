This key unemployment measure hasn’t been this low since 1970

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

America’s jobs recovery didn’t lose steam in the new year and a key measure of jobless claims dropped to its lowest level since March 1970, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

Continuing claims for unemployment benefits, which count people who have filed for jobless aid for at least two weeks in a row, dropped just below 1.5 million in the week ending February 12, adjusted for seasonal swings, marking the lowest level since the week of March 14, 1970. It was also a lower level than economists had predicted.

The average number of continuing claims over the past four weeks declined to just below 1.6 million, marking the lowest level since the week of June 30, 1973.

Last week’s initial jobless claims stood at 232,000, adjusted for seasonality, broadly in line with expectations.

Jobless claims spiked during the onslaught of Covid cases caused by the Omicron variant at the start of the year, but have been on a downward trend again recently.

“The trends in the labor market are intact,” said Thomas Simons, money market economist at Jefferies, in a note to clients.

“Demand for labor remains strong, job openings are plentiful, and deviations from trend in the claims data are nothing to get too worried about. Claims will continue to grind lower, but it won’t happen in a straight line every week,” he added.

