Conflict in Ukraine pushes mortgage rates lower

By Anna Bahney, CNN Business

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine helped send mortgage rates lower last week. This is the second week in a row rates have fallen, reversing weeks of increases that pushed rates close to 4%.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.76% in the week ending March 3, down slightly from 3.89% the week before, according to Freddie Mac.

The rates fell as a result of receding US Treasury yields this week, as investors moved to the safety of bonds due to tensions between Russia and Ukraine, said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.

“While inflationary pressures remain, the cascading impacts of the war in Ukraine have created market uncertainty,” Khater said. “Consequently, rates are expected to stay low in the short-term but will likely increase in the coming months.”

