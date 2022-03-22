Goldman Sachs’ CEO will perform at Lollapalooza

By Nicole Goodkind, CNN Business

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon will DJ at Chicago’s Lollapalooza music festival this July alongside acts like Metallica, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, and Green Day.

The 60-year-old, who moonlights as an electronic dance DJ when he’s not running one of the largest investment banks in the world, has brought in record-breaking profits at Goldman while spinning records.

A spokesperson for Goldman Sachs confirmed that Solomon, who regularly DJs at clubs in Miami and New York under the alias “D-sol” will hit the stage at Lollapalooza, which hosted about 400,000 attendees in 2019.

“[I] kind of stumbled into it as a hobby, and now I just do it for fun,” Solomon said on a Goldman Sachs podcast in 2017.

Solomon typically DJs four to six events each year, and all profits go to charity, said the Goldman spokesperson. Some executives play golf for fun, added the spokesperson, Solomon DJs.

Solomon’s hobby has led him to headline a number of high-profile events, such as an Amazon event in 2019 and a Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party this year.

It has also stirred up controversy. He opened for The Chainsmokers at a crowded Hamptons charity event in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic in July 2020. The show prompted an investigation by the New York State Department of Health for what then-governor Andrew Cuomo called “egregious social distancing violations.”

“The vast majority of the audience appeared to follow the rules, but [Solomon is] troubled that some violated them and put themselves and others at risk,” a Goldman Sachs spokesperson said in a statement at the time.

Last June Solomon transitioned from using DJ alias D-sol to his CEO name, David Solomon, and released a single entitled “Learn to Love Me,” which he promoted on his Instagram account.

Lollapalooza will be held July 28 to 31 in Chicago’s Grant Park, with more than 170 performances slated for eight stages. Four-day tickets for the event range from $350 to $4,200.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.