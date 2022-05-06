America adds 428,000 jobs in April

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

America’s employers added 428,000 jobs in April, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. The unemployment rate held steady at 3.6%.

The days of millions of job gains per month are behind us. That’s partly due to the fact that the recovery has come a long way, and partly due to the worker shortage that makes it hard to hire more people.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

