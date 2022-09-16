Skip to Content
Stocks tumble after FedEx warns of global recession

<i>Andrew Kelly/Reuters</i><br/>US stocks fell on September 16 after FedEx served investors a brutal pre-earnings announcement about the state of the global economy. A trader is seen here looking at a screen showing the Dow Jones Industrial Average on the trading floor at the NYSE.
By Nicole Goodkind, CNN Business

US stocks fell on Friday morning after FedEx served investors a brutal pre-earnings announcement about the state of the global economy.

The Dow opened 324 points, or 1.1%, lower on Friday. The S&P 500 fell by 1% and the Nasdaq was down 1.3%.

Shares of FedEx dropped 24% after the company withdrew its full-year guidance late Thursday and warned that a slowing economy will cause it to fall $500 million short of its revenue target. The weakening global economy, particularly in Asia and Europe has hurt FedEx (FDX)’s express delivery business. The company said demand for packages weakened considerably in the final weeks of the quarter.

During an interview Thursday on CNBC, FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam was asked if he believes the slowdown in his business is a sign of the start of a global recession.

“I think so,” he responded. “These numbers, they don’t portend very well.”

Transport stocks are thought of as a leading indicator for the market at large, and FedEx in particular is seen as a market bellwether. The announcement could contribute to broader declines in a market that’s already heading for a big losing week.

All three major indexes are now on track for their fourth losing week out of the last five.

