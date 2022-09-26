Skip to Content
CNN - Business/Consumer
By
Published 5:34 AM

Wall Street takes a beat as sinking British pound rattles markets

<i>Julia Nikhinson/AP</i><br/>Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on September 13. The stock market fell the most since June 2020
AP
Julia Nikhinson/AP
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on September 13. The stock market fell the most since June 2020

By CNN Business Staff

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Business/Consumer

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content