Stocks up slightly after lowest close since 2020

By Nicole Goodkind, CNN Business

Stocks were trading modestly higher Tuesday, meaning that the market could snap a five-day losing streak and steep selloff that sent the Dow into a bear market on Monday.

The Dow rose by about 70 points, or 0.2%, in late morning trading. The S&P 500 was up 0.4% while the Nasdaq Composite was 0.8% higher. Stocks were up by significantly more earlier in the day though.

The Dow and S&P 500 hit their lowest levels on Monday since November and December 2020, respectively.

The British pound also rebounded by about 1% on Tuesday after reaching a new record low against the US dollar on Monday.

The Federal Reserve’s aggressive hiking policy and Britain’s recently announced tax cuts had caused the dollar to surge. Investors are worried about the dollar’s rally, Societe Generale’s Kit Juckes noted on Monday, as large surges historically occur alongside global economic crises.

Investors are also grappling with continued concerns about inflation and the likelihood that the Fed will keep raising rates sharply for the foreseeable future.

“Fed members are all singing from the same hymn book. They are willing to weaken the economy to bring inflation in check,” said Alex Chaloff, co-head of investment strategies at Bernstein Private Wealth Management. “They are saying it over and over and over again because, up until ten days ago, the market didn’t believe them.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN Business’ Paul R. La Monica contributed to this story