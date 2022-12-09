Skip to Content
CNN - Business/Consumer
By
Published 7:07 AM

Consumers are feeling slightly better about the direction of the economy

<i>Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg/Getty Images</i><br/>Consumers are feeling slightly better about the direction of the economy. A customer pushes a shopping cart at a Target store on Black Friday in Chicago
Bloomberg via Getty Images
Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Consumers are feeling slightly better about the direction of the economy. A customer pushes a shopping cart at a Target store on Black Friday in Chicago

By Chris Isidore

Consumers are becoming more confident about the state of the economy, despite recession fears, soaring interest rates and continued high prices, according to the latest consumer survey from the University of Michigan.

The survey’s consumer sentiment index measured 59.1 in December, up from the final reading of 56.8 in November.

Economists were expecting a reading of 56.9, according to consensus estimates on Refinitiv.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Business/Consumer

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content