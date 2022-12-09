Consumers are feeling slightly better about the direction of the economy

By Chris Isidore

Consumers are becoming more confident about the state of the economy, despite recession fears, soaring interest rates and continued high prices, according to the latest consumer survey from the University of Michigan.

The survey’s consumer sentiment index measured 59.1 in December, up from the final reading of 56.8 in November.

Economists were expecting a reading of 56.9, according to consensus estimates on Refinitiv.

This story is developing and will be updated.

