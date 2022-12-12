The Wall Street Journal names Emma Tucker its next editor, marking first woman to head the newspaper

By Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

The Wall Street Journal on Monday named Emma Tucker as its next editor-in-chief, marking the first time the Rupert Murdoch-owned financial broadsheet will be headed by a woman.

Tucker, who currently serves as the editor of The Sunday Times, another Murdoch-owned newspaper, will succeed current Journal editor Matt Murray at the beginning of February.

Robert Thomson, chief executive of The Journal’s parent company, News Corp, described Tucker as a “brilliant, inspiring editor, with digital nous and the highest standards of integrity.”

“Her global vision and experience will be particularly important at a time of immense international opportunity for The Wall Street Journal,” Thomson said. “Emma has a deep background in business reporting and a thoroughly deserved reputation for the pursuit of principle, and she will never knowingly be beaten to a scoop.”

Murray, who has been The Journal’s top editor since summer 2018, will help Tucker with the transition until March and then begin a new senior role at News Corp, the company said.

“I look forward to Matt’s sagacious and shrewd counsel as he takes on a significant advisory role at News Corp,” Thomson said.

Semafor first reported in November that Murdoch planned to replace Murray with Tucker.

