About 5 million bottles of Fabuloso recalled because of bacterial contamination

Nearly 5 million bottles of Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaner have been voluntary recalled because there’s a “risk of bacterial growth,” the company said.

The company said a preservative “was not added at the intended levels during manufacturing,” which resulted in the growth of Pseudomonas species, a bacteria found widely in soil and water. Fabuloso is owned by Colgate-Palmolive.

People who are most at risk include those with weakened immune systems, external medical devices or underlying lung conditions, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, adding that the bacteria can “enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin.”

An alert issued Wednesday by the CPSC said the 4.9 million bottles were manufactured between December 14, 2022 through January 23, 2023 and were sold at a variety of retailers including Amazon, Dollar General, Home Depot, Sam’s Club and Walmart. Around 3.9 million bottles were never released for sale, the company said.

The first eight digits of the lot code of the recalled products are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and 3001US78 through 3023US78, the CPSC said. If a customer has one of the products listed below, the company can get a refund through a special website or by calling the company at 1-855-703-0166.

Fabuloso is telling affected customers to “immediately stop using the recalled product” and to dispose of it in its container.

Here are the cleaners being voluntarily recalled:

Lavender Scent

Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent (22 fluid ounces)

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent (56 fluid ounces, 128 fluid ounces and 169 fluid ounces)

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent (210 fluid ounces)

Fabuloso Professional All Purpose Cleaner and Degreaser, Lavender Scent (1 gallon)

Refreshing Lemon Scent

Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Refreshing Lemon Scent (22 fluid ounces)

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent (33.8 fluid ounces, 56 fluid ounces, 128 fluid ounces and 169 fluid ounces)

Passion of Fruits Scent

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent (33.8 fluid ounces, 56 fluid ounces, 128 fluid ounces, 169 fluid ounces)

Spring Fresh Scent

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner Bleach Alternative 2X Concentrated Formula, Spring Fresh Scent (56 fluid ounces)

Ocean Scent

Fabuloso Professional All Purpose Cleaner and Degreaser, Ocean Scent (1 gallon)

