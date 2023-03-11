Stablecoin USDC breaks dollar peg after revealing $3.3 billion Silicon Valley Bank exposure



Stablecoin USD Coin (USDC) lost its dollar peg and slumped to an all-time low on Saturday after Circle, the US firm behind the coin, revealed some of the reserves backing it were held at Silicon Valley Bank.

Circle has $3.3 billion of its $40 billion of USDC reserves at collapsed lender Silicon Valley Bank, the company said in a tweet Friday.

The coin broke its 1:1 dollar peg and fell as low as $0.88 early Saturday, according to market tracker CoinGecko. It recovered slightly to trade around $0.90.

Silicon Valley Bank collapsed on Friday in the largest US bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis, roiling global markets and stranding billions of dollars belonging to companies and investors.

Circle said in a tweet Friday it and USDC “continue to operate normally” while the firm waits for clarity on what will happen to Silicon Valley Bank depositors.

Circle did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the dollar peg, sent outside of US working hours.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to maintain a constant exchange rate with “fiat” currencies — those backed by a central government rather than a physical commodity such as gold — for example through a 1:1 US dollar peg.

Used in cryptocurrency trading, they have surged in value in recent years. USDC is the second-biggest stablecoin with a market cap of $37 billion. The largest, Tether, has a market cap of $72 billion, according to CoinGecko.

USDC’s price usually holds close to $1, making Saturday’s drop unprecedented. According to CoinGecko data, its previous all-time low was around $0.97 in 2018, though in 2022 it fell just below $0.99 when cryptocurrency markets were roiled by the collapse of crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital.

Traders have been on guard this week for signs of contagion in the financial sector and beyond from troubles for Silicon Valley Bank and crypto-focused Silvergate, which this week disclosed plans to wind down operations and voluntarily liquidate.

Boston-based Circle said last week it had moved a “small percentage” of USDC reserve deposits held at Silvergate to its other banking partners.

The chief executive of cryptocurrency exchange Binance said in a tweet on Friday it had no exposure to Silicon Valley Bank, as did Tether Chief Executive Paolo Ardoino.

Stablecoin issuer Paxos and crypto exchange Gemini also tweeted they do not have relationships with the bank.

