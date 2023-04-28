US worker pay gains picked up in the first quarter

By Bryan Mena, CNN

Compensation for US workers picked up in the first three months of the year, showing that a major source of inflationary pressure persists.

The Employment Cost Index, released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, showed that workers were paid 1.2% more in wages and benefits in the first quarter from the prior three-month period. That’s up from analysts’ expectations of 1.1%.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.