US worker pay gains picked up in the first quarter

<i>Angus Mordant/Bloomberg/Getty Images</i><br/>A worker carries shirts inside a Mango store in the SoHo neighborhood of New York
By Bryan Mena, CNN

Compensation for US workers picked up in the first three months of the year, showing that a major source of inflationary pressure persists.

The Employment Cost Index, released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, showed that workers were paid 1.2% more in wages and benefits in the first quarter from the prior three-month period. That’s up from analysts’ expectations of 1.1%.

This story is developing and will be updated.

