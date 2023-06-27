Former Audi CEO Rupert Stadler gets suspended jail sentence over VW diesel scandal

By Hanna Ziady, CNN

London (CNN) — A Munich court has handed former Audi CEO Rupert Stadler a suspended jail sentence of one year and nine months for fraud in the 2015 diesel emissions scandal that rocked Volkswagen Group.

The ex-boss was also fined €1.1 million ($1.2 million), which will go to the German government and charities, the court said in a ruling Tuesday.

Stadler is the first Volkswagen (VLKAF) board member to be sentenced in the affair, some four years after German prosecutors laid fraud charges against the executive. He entered a plea bargain with the court, confessing to his crimes in order to avoid spending time in jail.

The court also delivered guilty verdicts against Audi’s former head of engine development Wolfgang Hatz and former lead diesel engineer Giovanni Pamio, handing them suspended jail sentences of two years, and one year and nine months, respectively. Hatz was fined €400,000 ($437,000) and Pamio was fined €50,000 ($55,000).

Volkswagen admitted in 2015 that it had rigged diesel engines to cheat on emissions tests by using software that made its cars appear less polluting than they were. The scandal set off years of investigations, fines and settlements that have cost the carmaker at least $39 billion.

Stadler, who had worked for Volkswagen since 1990, was arrested in June 2018 in connection with the diesel scandal.

In 2019, prosecutors said Stadler knew about the manipulation of diesel engines but failed to prevent the sale of hundreds of thousands of cars with rigged software.

The charges related to nearly 435,000 Audi, Porsche and Volkswagen cars destined for US and European markets.

— This is a developing story and will be updated. Inke Kappeler in Berlin contributed reporting.

