Hundreds of Wells Fargo users report issues with banking system

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — More than 700 users reported issues with Wells Fargo’s banking system Thursday, according to Downdetector, with problems ranging from transferring funds to declining ATM cards.

“There is an issue with our banking systems currently. Our technical teams are aware and working to resolve the issue. Thank you for your patience while we research this issue,” the bank tweeted.

“We are aware that some customers are experiencing intermittent issues with certain transactions. Our teams are working diligently to resolve. We apologize for any inconvenience,” the bank told CNN in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

