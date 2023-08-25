Frozen vegetables sold at Food Lion and Kroger are being recalled.

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

New York (CNN) — A brand of frozen mixed vegetables and sweet corn sold at Kroger and Food Lion is being recalled because of potential bacterial contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration announced this week that Twin City Foods, which packages the affected food, is “voluntarily recalling a limited quantity” of the frozen vegetables because there’s a “potential for these products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.”

Affected food includes various sizes of Kroger and Food Lion branded super sweet corn, Kroger and Food Lion branded mixed vegetables carrots, super sweet corn, green beans and green peas. A full list is on FDA’s website.

Listeria is a hardy germ that can continue to grow while refrigerated and can cause “serious and sometimes fatal infections” in the elderly, young people and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include high fever, diarrhea, severe headache and nausea.

However, the FDA said that “there have been no actual consumer reports of human illness or other complaints associated with this product.” A customer’s third-party lab results from the sweet cut corn sparked the recall.

People that have bought an affected frozen vegetables product are being told not to eat it and to “immediately return the product to the store where they purchased it for a full refund.”

