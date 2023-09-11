The MGM Resorts website is offline due to a cybersecurity issue

By Andi Babineau, CNN

(CNN) — MGM Resorts has shut down some of its systems as a result of a “cybersecurity issue,” according to a company social media post on Monday.

“Promptly after detecting the issue, we quickly began an investigation with assistance from leading external cybersecurity experts,” the company said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

MGM Resorts (MGM) says it’s working with law enforcement and “took prompt action to protect our systems and data, including shutting down certain systems.”

The MGM Resorts website is currently offline, with an apology message and a list of phone numbers for guests to reach their specific hotel concierge desk.

CNN has reached out to MGM Resorts for more information. MGM Resorts International manages several properties including Aria, Bellagio, Cosmopolitan, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand Las Vegas, New York-New York.

CNN’s Danielle Sills contributed to this report

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.