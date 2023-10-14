Best Buy will soon stop selling DVDs

By Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN Business

New York (CNN) — Grab physical DVDs while you still can.

Netflix mailed its last red-enveloped DVD last month. Now Best Buy will stop selling DVDs and Blu-ray discs at the end of the 2023 holiday season, too.

Best Buy says that streaming has made DVDs obsolete and it can use physical space in its stores and warehouses for tech products in higher demand.

“To state the obvious, the way we watch movies and TV shows is much different today than it was decades ago,” Best Buy said in a statement. “Making this change gives us more space and opportunity to bring customers new and innovative tech for them to explore, discover and enjoy.”

The media website Digital Bits first broke the news of Best Buy’s move.

Best Buy does not break out its sales from DVDs, but Best Buy currently has 24,000 DVDs listed on its website.

The company has shrunk down aisles of DVDs in recent years.

Best Buy’s exit from the market will leave Walmart, Amazon and Target as the top retailers stocking DVDs, according to Digital Bits. (Pour one out for Blockbuster.)

Walmart reportedly controls 45% of the market for DVDs.

