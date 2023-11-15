US retail sales fell in October for the first time in seven months

Washington, DC (CNN) — Americans cut their retail spending in October for the first time since March, with interest rates at a 22-year high.

Retail sales, which are adjusted for seasonality but not inflation, fell 0.1% in October from the prior month, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. That’s the first monthly decline since March and was a smaller decline than economists were expecting.

October’s decline in retail spending is potentially an early sign of a slowing economy as US consumers get squeezed by higher borrowing costs and they continue to rack up credit card debt.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.