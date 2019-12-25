C.O. Christmas Day workers bring holiday cheer to others

News

Are you cuddled up by the fire or working the holiday?

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The holidays are usually a time spent with close family and friends. But for many, Christmas Day was another day of work -- though often not just another day.

While some may dread having to clock in, others like Dawn Jones, owner of Martolli's of Sisters, welcomes the holiday traffic at her business.

"Well actually, its really fun, and people are just grateful we're open," Jones said. "There's a lot of travelers that come through, and people just don't want to cook Christmas dinner, or have small families, and are just grateful we are open."

Peggy Dorsett, an employee at the Sisters Trail Stop Market, said Christmas is one of their busiest days of the year.

"The tip jar is very full, and the people are very appreciative," Dorsett said. "Very profusely appreciative! So it's been a great experience, yeah."

The Sisters Trail Stop Market is one of the only stores open in the area on Christmas Day, and the checkout line snaked through the store.

Both Dawn and Peggy share a similar outlook on the bright side of working on the holiday: bringing others holiday cheer.

"We're just open -- and we smile," Jones said. That's what we do."