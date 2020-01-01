Chiloquin fugitive charged with role in murder for hire

Crime And Courts

Joshua Holloway still on the run

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Chiloquin man who was the subject of an intensive manhunt in northern Klamath County last week but eluded capture has been charged in a recent murder-for-hire, the third suspect in the case.

Joshua Holloway, 31, was charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in a Klamath County court filing on Tuesday in the shooting death of Pedro Padilla, whose body was recovered by dive crews from a pond near the Falcon Heights area of Klamath Falls.

In a filed probable cause statement for an arrest warrant, Detective Dan Towery said Holloway accompanied currently jailed co-conspirators Tori Hill, 58, and Corey Agard, 31, to a Merrill address "to commit a murder that was prearranged … for a large amount of money."

Tower said Holloway was involved in removing and concealing the corpse and crime scene. Court documents say Agard was paid $10,000 for his role in the killings.

Last last week, the sheriff's office said Holloway, then called a "person of interest" in a homicide, was still believed to be in northern Klamath County and urged the public to "exercise caution, and to call 911 immediately" if they come into contact with Holloway.