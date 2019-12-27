Amid N. Klamath manhunt, Facebook page offers much-sought info

Top Stories

'Friends of Highway 97' page has some 8,000 members

CRESCENT, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With a major law enforcement manhunt under way Thursday in northern Klamath County, reportedly for a possible murder suspect on the run, authorities were releasing no public details about their activities. But a popular Facebook page was keeping worried residents informed, primarily from police scanner reports and residents’ exchange of information.

The Friends of Highway 97 Facebook page has 8,000 followers, hundreds of whom were sharing the latest details with friends and family, said Sue Rufener, a retired 911 dispatcher from Bend and Alaska who is one of several administrators of the page.

Rufener said she at first heard an Oregon State Police trooper call for cover on Highway 97 as a Klamath County homicide suspect (or person of interest) identified as Joshua Holloway pulled up behind him Thursday afternoon.

The followed the car for several miles, losing sight at times and finding it abandoned on a dirt road parallel to the railroad tracks, and footprints indicating Holloway was heading north along the tracks.

Unconfirmed police scanner reports indicated Holloway and his girlfriend had been stopped earlier in an SUV with no license plates, and troopers could be heard indicating the man could be on drugs and should be considered armed and “extremely dangerous.”

While area residents reported on the page they received no emergency call or text alerts, dozens also were listening to a scanner feed on a Klamath County Broadcastify channel into the early Friday hours.

KOBI-KOTI in Medford-Klamath Falls reported the suspect being pursued was a person of interest in an apparent murder-for-hire case in which a man, Pedro Padilla, was allegedly shot and killed by Corey Agard at the home of Tori Hill, between Merrill and Malin. Both made initial court appearances Thursday, Hill on conspiracy to commit aggravated murder charges and Agard held for now on unrelated charges.

The victim’s body was recovered by dive crews from a pond near the Falcon Heights area of Klamath Falls.

According to KOTI’s Lyle Ahrens, court documents say Agard was paid $10,000 for his role in the killing, after which he gave the gun to an unknown person, who then destroyed it. Deputy District Attorney Cole Chase said more arrests are expected.

The manhunt involved not just OSP but several other agencies, as well as K-9 teams, drones, a plane, marked and unmarked patrol cars and uniformed and plainclothes officers. Rufener said the scanner reports indicated Holloway's girlfriend was in custody.

Residents were urged to secure their home, stay out of the area and call 911 if the suspect was seen.

The latest reports on the Facebook page late Thursday night indicated Holloway could be surrounded by police in an area about two miles south of Crescent.

Media outlets often refrain from basing reports solely on police scanner information, for a variety of reasons. Rufener said she understands those concerns and tries not to provide any sensitive information, while balancing that with what the public needs to be aware of.

“I understand that officers don’t like all their incidents being heard over the scanner, but this one really fell through the cracks by not alerting the locals,” Rufener said. “We all can be the eyes and ears for everyone involved to help keep our communities safer, our highway conditions current, and assist any way possible. Our page is not just for road conditions – it truly is becoming more of a Central Oregon ‘neighborhood watch.’”