Turner woman sues Mormon church over husband’s abuse disclosure

Crime And Courts

TURNER, Ore. (AP) -- A Turner woman is suing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for $9.54 million after her husband's confession to church leaders led to his arrest, conviction and imprisonment on child sexual abuse charges.

The lawsuit, filed in Marion County Circuit Court, involves a Turner man convicted of abuse after he confessed to Stayton clergy that he had repeated sexual contact with a minor.

Church officials did not respond to the Statesman Journal for comment.

The family's attorney said the man's confession was meant to be confidential.