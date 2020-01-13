Second SWAT raid finds Madras fugitive wanted in shooting

Central Oregon

Troy Minson Jr. faces attempted murder, other charges

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- More than three months after a SWAT team raid in Madras failed to locate a suspect in the shooting of a Madras woman, another raid Monday afternoon found the fugitive, who was arrested on attempted murder and other charges.

Several officers with the Madras Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police SWAT and the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team served the search warrant shortly before 3 p.m. at a mobile home in the 300 block of Southwest Bell Street, police said.

Troy Minson Jr., 31, "was known to be in the residence," police said in a news release.

Minson was arrested on charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing in the early October shooting of a 28-year-old woman.

Days after the shooting, a raid on a southeast Madras home failed to turn up Minson, but two others were arrested. Trever Billingsley, 28, was arrested on an outstanding federal warrant, while Gregory Minson, 30, Troy Minson's younger brother, was found to be a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Police had responded to a reported gunshot victim at the St. Charles Madras emergency room. A detective met with the woman, who had a gunshot wound to the right side of her chest. She said she'd been arguing on the phone with Minson and agreed to meet him behind Abby's Pizza on SW Highway 97.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Madras Police Detective Brent Schulke at 541-475-2424.