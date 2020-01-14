ODOT crews struggle to reopen 3 snow-hit S. Oregon highways

News

One stretch reopens, but others still closed

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KTVZ) -- ODOT reported limited progress Tuesday in efforts to clear and reopen three southwest Oregon mountain highways after heavy snowfall downed numerous trees and left many others leaning over roadways.

Oregon Highway 138E reopened from Roseburg to the Tokatee Ranger Station at milepost 59.

But officials said all other highways in the High Cascades area remained closed to the public until weather conditions improved, allowing removal of the downed or hazard trees and plowing of the roadways.

That includes Oregon Highway 230, closed Sunday between Union Creek and the Diamond Lake Junction, and Highway 62, the Crater Lake Highway, from Prospect to the western boundary of Crater Lake National Park.

The officials said crews struggled Tuesday due to more snow, wind and falling trees.

Follow road conditions at KTVZ.COM's ODOT TripCheck page.