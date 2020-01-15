Crooked River Ranch Water Co. issues boil-water notice

Crooked River Ranch

CROOKED RIVER RANCH, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Part of Crooked River Ranch was under a precautionary boil-water notice on Wednesday due to a break in the main water line, officials said.

The Crooked River Ranch Water Co. said the break occurred at the corner of Rim and Mustang roads.

The affected homes and businesses were along the following streets: Rim Road, Haddock, Chinook, Salmon, Ground Hog, Hays Road, Club House, Commercial Loop, Business Circle, Buffalo, Horny Hollow and Porcupine.

Officials said crews were out testing the water Wednesday morning and they expect results back by Thursday afternoon.

For more information and updates: https://www.crrwater.com/.