Redmond man arrested in NW Bend DUII hit-and-run crashes

Accidents and Crashes

Police say his pickup struck woman with baby and three parked vehicles

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- An alleged drunken driver from Redmond who police said struck a mother carrying her infant child in downtown Bend Friday evening fled the scene and hit three parked vehicles but was found and arrested on numerous charges, accompanied by his 8-year-old child in the pickup.

Shortly before 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Northwest Wall Street and Greenwood Avenue on several reports of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash, Corporal Ian Macdonnell said.

Officers learned a 36-year-old Redmond woman, whose 2-month-old baby was strapped to her in a chest carrier, had been struck by a gray Dodge Ram pickup just after getting out of her vehicle, Macdonnell said.

It was also learned the pickup, driven by Cyle Richard Hartzell, 36, of Redmond, had hit two other parked vehicles in the area before leaving the scene with a small child passenger.

Officers spotted the suspect pickup leaving the area and tried to stop Hartzell, but he wouldn’t pull over, Macdonnell said. They lost sight of the pickup, and efforts to find it were unsuccessful.

Officers and responding Bend Fire medics treated the woman and her child for minor injuries, the corporal said.

About 20 minutes later, a citizen unaware of the previous incident called 911 dispatchers to report a possible intoxicated driver in a similarly described pickup in the area of Northwest Mount Washington and Flagline drives, Macdonnell said.

Officers arriving on scene learned Hartzell’s pickup had gotten stuck in the snow and ice on the road with a slight incline and stopped in the middle of Quinn Creek Loop and Flagline Drive. It was occupied by the driver later identified as Hartzell and his 8-year-old child, the corporal said.

Further investigation found that Hartzell had crashed into another parked car on Quinn Creek Loop. The struck vehicles included a Mazda CX-7 SUV, Ford Ranger pickup and Ford transit van, according to Macdonnell.

Hartzell was arrested on 18 counts, including DUII-alcohol, two counts of failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons, three counts of failure to perform the duties of a driver when property is damaged, a felony charge of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, five counts of reckless endangering and three counts each of reckless driving and second-degree criminal mischief.

Macdonnell said Hartzell was taken to St. Charles Bend for a time, due to his blood alcohol level. He was lodged in the Deschutes County Jail late Friday night and held on $97,500 bail.