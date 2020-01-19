Deschutes SO SAR rescues cross-country skier

Central Oregon

Albany man stopped by medical condition near Meissner Shelter

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Deschutes County sheriff's deputy and six Sheriff's Search and Rescue volunteers came to the aid Sunday afternoon of a cross-country skier who was having a medical issue near the Meissner Sno-Park off Century Drive.

Around 1:30 p.m., 911 dispatchers received several calls about the skier near the Meissner Shelter, later identified as Chris Fox, 58, of Albany, who appeared to be having a medical issue, said Deputy Joshua Westfall, assistant SAR coordinator.

The callers said the man had skied in to near the Meissner Shelter, but was unable to travel any farther due to his unknown medical condition, Westfall said.

The SAR volunteers traveled by snowmobile to as close to Fox's location as possible, then transitioned to snowshoes due to trail conditions, the deputy said.

Fox was tended to by SAR medical team members for "a potentially serious condition," Westfall said, then brought back to the sno-park parking lot in SAR's snow ambulance, a heated and enclosed snowmobile trailer designed for patient transport.

Bend Fire & Rescue medics waiting at the parking lot brought Fox by ambulance to St. Charles Bend.

A U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer also assisted SAR in the effort, Westfall said.