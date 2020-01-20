Skip to Content
Crime And Courts
By
January 20, 2020 11:24 pm
Published 11:23 pm

Murder trial begins in fatal Portland light-rail stabbings

Jeremy Christian in court
File photo
Jeremy Christian

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- The murder trial for a man charged with fatally stabbing two men and severely injuring a third on a light-trail train in Portland begins with jury selection on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say just prior to the 2017 stabbings, Jeremy Christian was hurling racist and anti-Muslim slurs at two black women, including one who was wearing a Muslim head covering.

Court documents say fellow passengers Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Micah Fletcher got into a shoving match with Christian and he stabbed them. A third man, Ricky Best, was stabbed when he intervened. Namkai-Meche and Best died and Fletcher sustained serious injuries.

News / Oregon-Northwest / Top Stories

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply