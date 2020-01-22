Sisters man arrested on child pornography charges

News

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A tip and a six-month investigation has led to the arrest of a 44-year-old Sisters man on nearly two-dozen counts related to possessing and distributing child pornography, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office receive a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force regarding Michael Wills possibly possessing and distributing child pornography, Sgt. Jayson Janes said. Detectives were able to confirm he was involved in such activity, Janes added.

Detectives contacted and interviewed Wills at his home on Jan. 14 and later served at s search warrant, seizing various electronic devices belonging to him, Janes said.

A later search warrant to analyze the electronic devices was granted, and a forensic examination revealed he possessed images of child pornography.

Wills was contacted again on Tuesday and interviewed about the evidence. He was arrested and lodged in the county jail on 11 counts each of first- and second-degree encouraging child sex abuse. Janes said the investigation is continuing and more charges are possible.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is a national network of 61 task forces representing over 4,500 federal, state and low law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies.