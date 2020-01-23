Bend residents share neighborhood parking concerns amid permit talk

News

City officials seek input; are more parking districts an answer?

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend residents got a chance Thursday evening at the city's first "Residential Parking Districts Community Input Event" to share their issues and concerns with city officials about neighborhood parking.

After a number of complaints from homeowners and neighborhood associations, Bend’s Parking Services Division decided to host a series of meetings.

People were invited to discuss problems they face with parking in their neighborhoods and consider potential solutions. There is no current timetable for moving forward, but more districts with residential parking permits have been discussed.

“Often, it’s done with time limits,” Tobias Marx, manager at Bend’s Parking Services Division said earlier Thursday. “You could have certain time periods where you can park all day with a permit.’”

NewsChannel 21 spoke with some community members Thursday to see if they would be in favor of parking permits in neighborhoods.

“No, I really don’t (think we should have permits)," attorney Roy Dwyer said. “I think it might work in Portland, but I don’t think the streets are that crowded here that we should have permit parking.”

Taylor Stockton said, “Given the tourists, I think it would help locals that live here with having a definite place to park.”

The city will also will be looking to help out businesses that struggle with adequate on-street parking.

“We have small businesses, and how do we protect their interests?” Marx said. “How do we protect the employees that work there, because they will have to park there, too.”

A meeting specifically for businesses struggling with street parking is scheduled for Feb. 5, while another meeting for residents will be held on Feb. 27 of Bend’s Public Works campus on 15th Street.