Madras gets electric vehicle fast-charging station

Public invited to Jan. 29 ribbon-cutting at Chamber of Commerce

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon has big plans for electric vehicles. The state has a goal to have 50,000 electric-fueled vehicles on Oregon’s highways and byways by the end of 2020.

Pacific Power and the Madras-JC Chamber of Commerce have teamed up to ensure electric vehicle drivers have another fast, convenient place to power up during central Oregon journeys.

Pacific Power and Madras-JC Chamber of Commerce are hosting an electric vehicle celebration and ribbon cutting event on Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the new fast charging station located at 274 SW 4th Street in the Chamber parking lot.

Attendees can get an up-close look at electric vehicles, get a demonstration on using the new charging station, enjoy light refreshments, speak with electric vehicle experts and learn how Pacific Power is investing in charging infrastructure throughout the state. Ribbon cutting will take place at 11:30 a.m.

“This is a great resource for travelers and local electric vehicle owners, since the chargers are located in the heart of downtown,” said Joe Krenowicz, executive director for the Madras-JC Chamber of Commerce. “Drivers can stop into the chamber office and pick up info on what’s happening in town while their electric car gets charged up. There are plenty of great shops, restaurants and parks, all within a 10-minute walk as well.”

As the first dual standard charger in operation in the area, up to six electric vehicles can charge at once. All makes and models of electric vehicles can recharge, using one of four fast chargers, or choose a L2 dual port.

The strategically placed charging station is part of a larger effort on behalf of Pacific Power to ensure underserved rural communities have access to chargers, according to Matt Chancellor, regional business manager for Pacific Power.

“More electric fuel options in Madras and beyond will ensure people get where they need to go," he said. "We’re grateful for partners like the Madras-JC Chamber that recognize the need for more charging options to help make the transition from combustion engines to electric vehicles easy and convenient for Oregonians.”