Energy co. withdraws permit application for Oregon pipeline

SALEM, Ore. (AP) -- A Canadian energy company has withdrawn its application for a permit from state authorities in Oregon for a controversial natural gas pipeline and an export terminal on the coast.

A spokesman for the Jordan Cove Project indicated the firm is not dropping the plan, and instead is awaiting possible federal approval.

There has been strong opposition by some in Oregon who say the natural gas terminal and a 230-mile feeder pipeline would ruin habitat and that use of the fossil fuel would contribute to global warming.

A Sierra Club attorney said there is no path forward for Jordan Cove without state approval.

Protesters occupied Democratic Gov. Kate Brown’s office in November, demanding she oppose the pipeline project. She refused, and 21 protesters were arrested for trespassing. A prosecutor declined to file charges, but if the project goes ahead, opponents are vowing to resist.

