Marine Board agrees to consider motorboats at Twin Lakes for disabled access

News

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon State Marine Board agreed this week to further explore a citizen's request to allow boats with electric motors on North and South Twin Lakes, at slow-no wake speed, for use by those with disabilities.

At its Wednesday meeting in Salem, the board opened rulemaking and directed staff to explore designations and criteria used by other state regulatory agencies for handicapped or disabled people.

The staff also was directed to explore rule concepts that would allow the use of electric motors at slow-no wake speeds for physically challenged individuals.

Written public comments were accepted earlier on the proposal by petitioner Gerald Gerdes, who said the move would give seniors and the disabled access to more of the lakes, for fishing and recreation.

Elsewhere, the board adopted rules to allow the use of electric motors at slow-no wake speed on Gold Lake in Lane County, after receiving a petition in August.

The passage of HB 3168 grants authority to the Marine Board to allow boat operations by electric motors at slow-no wake speeds on named lakes, at the board's discretion.

The board also approved the following items:

Amending the personal watercraft operating rules to allow for youth competitions and sanctioned training;

Amending rules to remove public record fees from administrative rules and instead, refer to Department of Administrative Services (DAS) policy.

The board initiated rulemaking for the following items:

Personal flotation device labeling rules for consistency with US Coast Guard labeling rules;

Amending rules to remove the requirement of written change notifications for First Aid/CPR certification expiration dates for registered Outfitters and Guides;

Amending rules to reflect changes in US Coast Guard fire extinguisher standards.

The board also listened to public testimony from homeowners, environmental groups, wakesport enthusiasts, and other stakeholders regarding boating activities on the Willamette River from the Newberg Pool (RM 30-50) to downtown Portland.

Agency staff updated the Board on Rule Advisory Committee discussions and the Towed Watersports Education requirement for boat owners/operators engaged in wakeboarding and wake surfing in the Newberg Pool. The board gave staff direction to draft amended rules for the Newberg Pool and bring back rules for potential adoption at their April Board meeting.

The agency will solicit written public comment on draft rules and other approved items.

To view the meeting materials, visit https://www.oregon.gov/osmb/info/Pages/Board-and-Public-Meetings.aspx.