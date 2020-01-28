DCSO adds deputy training in wake of 2 crashes involving patrol cars

Accidents and Crashes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two crashes in recent months involving Deschutes County sheriff's deputies driving patrol cars has led to some added training for deputies in safely responding to emergencies, the agency said Tuesday.

Here's the full news release announcing the training changes:

"The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) trains each deputy annually on Emergency Vehicle Operation Course (EVOC) driver training. The patrol division of the office logs nearly 1 million miles driven every year, with nearly 2 million miles driven for the entire Sheriff’s Office.

"We are relieved that no one was seriously injured in the November 2019 and January 2020 crashes involving Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles. Due to these crashes though, we have reviewed our operations and immediately implemented training to discuss our vehicle speeds and the environmental factors that affect the manner in which deputy sheriffs respond to emergency calls for service.

"We will be adding additional training to our annual EVOC training that discusses factors in emergency response and how an awareness of the factors can aid a deputy sheriff in determining an appropriate response.

"Our teammates are highly trained professionals and we always want to improve on how we perform our jobs. We will always evaluate what we do and how we do it so that we can make improvements.

Captain Paul Garrison said, “As is standard practice, our office conducted an initial review of these two crashes and recognized there was a need to address our operations of patrol vehicles when responding to emergency calls for service. We immediately performed training with all of our patrol teams and will continue to address this during our annual trainings of emergency vehicle operations course (EVOC).”

"In regards to the January 2020 crash, Deputy Clint Baltzor will participate in a Sheriff’s Office Crash Review Board, which will assess what occurred in the crash. After the Crash Review Board completes its review, the Division Commander will review the findings and recommend personnel action if necessary.

"In the November 2019 crash, involving Deputy Kiersten Ochsner, a Sheriff’s Office Crash Review Board has been completed. The Division Commander will review the findings and recommend personnel action if necessary.

"The process of a Crash Review Board and review by the Division Commander are guided by DCSO policy and procedures."