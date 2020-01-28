Hwy. 20 reopens after truck crashes into power pole east of Bend, 550 lose power

News

(Update: Highway fully open again; power still out in area)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- U.S. Highway 20 was closed east of Bend for a time and more than 500 people lost power after a truck left the road and crashed into a utility pole Tuesday afternoon, sparking a small brushfire from a diesel fuel spill, officials said.

There were no reported injuries, but the crash around 1:45 p.m, closed the highway near milepost 9, near Dodds Road and about four miles east of the intersection with the Powell Butte Highway.

The eastbound lane opened less than an hour later, with traffic flagged through in both directions. It was fully reopened shortly after 4 p.m., officials said.

The truck, which overturned and came to rest against a tree, initially was believed to be a fuel tanker truck, but that was not the case, officials on scene told NewsChannel 21.

Central Electric Cooperative reported the crash knocked out power to about 550 CEC members. There was no estimate of power restoration, as crews have to replace the damaged pole, a co-op spokesman said. Updates at: https://www.cec.coop/outage/outage-info-updates/.

