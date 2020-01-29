Gov. Brown wants to ask voters for affordable housing tax

News

SALEM, Ore. (AP) -- Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has filed a resolution for the legislative session that starts next week, asking voters to amend the state Constitution to allow for real estate transfer taxes, which are assessed when property changes ownership.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that the money raised would go to fund affordable housing.

House Joint Resolution 203 would exempt the first $500,000 of a property’s value from taxation. The governor has not proposed a tax rate nor set a goal for how much revenue she’d like to raise.