Central Oregon 49ers, Chiefs fans set for Super Bowl LIV

Both teams looking to capture first title in 21st Century

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Almost 150 days ago, the NFL season started with 32 teams all hopeful for a shot at the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy. Now we are down to just two: the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Both teams are looking to end long-time Super bowl droughts. The 49ers will be seeking their sixth Super Bowl title and first since 1995. While the Chiefs will be looking to lift the Lombardi for the first time since 1970.

"Oh man, we've got to redeem ourselves,” Bend resident and longtime 49ers fan Jlynn Schmidt said Friday. “We went last time and lost, so it's time. Number six here we come."

"It's been 50 years, and I am just super-happy to have gotten this far,” Stephen Foster, a Kansas City Chiefs fan said. ”Of course, I always wanted it to happen, but now that it is finally real, it is a huge deal."

The 14-4 Chiefs will be led by last season's most valuable player, Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes has been almost perfect this post-season, throwing eight touchdowns while not throwing any interceptions.

Mahomes will have some work to do, as the 49ers are known for their defense, led by last years rookie of the year, defensive lineman Nick Bosa. The 49ers defense forced five turnovers in their last two playoff wins.

In the coaching department, it's the old generation vs. the new. The Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid, has been coaching since 1999. His counterpart, Kyle Shanahan. was still an undergraduate student at the University of Texas then. Both coaches will be looking for their first Super Bowl ring.

If the 49ers win, Shanahan could become the third-youngest coach in history to hoist the Lombardi. Reid, known as one of the best coaches to have never won the Super Bowl, will look to finally get over that last hurdle.

The Chiefs are the betting favorites at the moment, being listed as one point favorites. The game will be hosted in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium, and begins at 3:30 p.m. on Fox Central Oregon.