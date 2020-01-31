Redmond police save drug overdose victim, arrest alleged dealer

Central Oregon

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond police administered Narcan to save the life of an 18-year-old who overdosed at a southwest Redmond home late Wednesday night, later raiding the home and arresting an 18-year-old alleged drug dealer.

Officers and Street Crimes Unit detectives were dispatched around 11 p.m. Wednesday to assist Redmond Fire & Rescue personnel with a possible drug overdose at a home in the 2200 block of Southwest Quartz Avenue, Lt. Curtis Chambers.

Officers found an 18-year-old male unconscious, without a heartbeat and not breathing, Chambers said.

They began lifesaving efforts, including CPR and administering Narcan, which revived the male just before medics arrived. He was taken by ambulance to St. Charles Redmond and discharged after a couple of hours, the lieutenant said.

An investigation found he had consumed a potentially lethal dose of opioids he allegedly received from Albino Jose Reyes, an 18-year-old living at the home.

Street Crimes Unit detectives got a search warrant and raided the home Thursday, finding evidence of an extensive drug-dealing operation, including “crack” cocaine, LSD, prescription medications, butane honey oil (BHO), marijuana and about $6,000 in cash, Chambers said. He added that Reyes was in possession of a handgun.

Reyes was taken to the Deschutes County Jail in Bend, where he remained held Friday on $675,000 bail, charged with eight drug delivery and manufacture charges, as well as illegal possession of a concealed firearm.

Reyes made his first court appearance Thursday and is due back in court next Thursday for arraignment on an expected formal indictment.

Court records show Reyes is also scheduled to enter a plea at that time in his arrest on Jan. 4 on cocaine delivery and possession and meth possession charges. He also was cited then for alcohol and tobacco possession, as well as possessing or attempting to buy a marijuana item.