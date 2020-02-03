Bend sees warmer January, about as wet (or snowy) as usual

Bend

But for the 'water year,' area is at just half of average precipitation

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Temperatures recorded in January at the Bend Airport were warmer than normal for the month, but despite average precipitation, the total since last fall is about half of normal, according to preliminary data received by NOAA's National Weather Service in Pendleton.

According to the report released Monday, Bend's average temperature was 36.2 degrees, which was 3.5 degrees above the 30-year average.

High temperatures averaged 43.5 degrees, which was 2.4 degrees above normal. The highest was 58 degrees on the 4th. Low temperatures averaged 28.9 degrees, which was 4.6 degrees above normal. The lowest was 17 degrees, on the 17th.

There were 18 days with the low temperature below 32 degrees. There was just one day when the high stayed below freezing.

Bend's precipitation totaled 1.51 inches during January, which was close to average (just 0.02 inches below normal.) Measurable precipitation -- at least .01 inch -- was received on 15 days, with the heaviest, 0.44 inches reported on the 13th.

However, since October, the water year precipitation at Bend Airport has been 2.91 inches, which is 2.81 inches below normal.

January snowfall totaled 2.8 inches, with at least an inch of snow reported on one day. The heaviest snowfall was 2.0 inches reported on the 13th.

The picture was much the same in the monthly report for Prineville, where the average temperature of 37.7 degrees was 3.6 degrees above normal. Prineville's precipitation of 1.06 inches was just .06 inches below normal, but the water-year precipitation of 2.62 inches is nearly 2 inches below normal.

The Bend outlook for February from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for near-normal temperatures and precipitation. Normal highs for Bend during February are 44.3 degrees and normal lows are 23.3 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 1.09 inches.