Flue fire spreads to roof, damaging Tumalo home

Deschutes County

Losses estimated at $50,000; no signs of creosote build-up, fire officials say

TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A flue fire spread to the roof of a Tumalo home Monday evening, causing about $50,000 damage, officials said.

Bend Fire & Rescue responded around 6 p.m. to the reported fire at a home in the 64900 block of Hunnell Road, Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki said.

A neighbor who saw flames coming from the roof of a nearby home called 911, Derlacki said. As crews responded, the homeowners also called 911 to report a flue fire.

Crews arrived to find flames coming from the home's roof that were quickly knocked down.

Derlacki said the fire was concealed in a chimney chase, where the flue pipe traveled from the first floor to the second floor and roof. Crews had to do extensive work to expose the fire area and ensure the fire was fully out.

The woodstove was in use at the time of the fire, Derlacki said. The owners said they heard a crackling sound from the stove pipe and went to investigate.

When they went upstairs, they could smell smoke, and noted the wall around the chase was hot. When they went outside to check further, they saw the flames on the roof and called 911.

The fire was contained to the chase and appears to have started from the woodstove in use, Derlacki said. It was unclear if it was caused by long-term overheating of the wood or flames escape the flue pipe.

The residents said the flue was cleaned less than a year ago, and Derlacki said no signs of creosote build-up were seen after the fire.

"The Bend Fire Department reminds everyone that uses a wood-burning stove or fireplace to ensure they keep them clean and in good condition," Derlacki wrote.

"Having them professionally cleaned and inspected at least once a year can help prevent creosote build-up and identify and problems that need to be fixed," he added. More information can be found at https://www.bendoregon.gov/government/departments/fire-ems/safety-information/fireplace-and-woodstove-safety.