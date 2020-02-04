Police: Man shoots 2 before killing self in SW Oregon

Crime And Courts

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. (AP) -- Police are investigating the circumstances behind a Friday night shooting in southwestern Oregon that sent two people to the hospital and sparked a manhunt that lasted less than an hour before the alleged shooter fatally shot himself.

The Mail Tribune reports at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, a woman called 911 and told dispatchers that she’d been shot, according to Central Point police Capt. Dave Croft. Police found the bleeding woman, along with a man, who was also shot.

Police said both provided information about the person who shot them. At 8:12 p.m., police said a caller reportedly found the suspect's vehicle in Gold Hill. Officers at the scene determined the dead man to be the suspect in the shooting.