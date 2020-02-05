Bend police report robbery near NE Bend market

News

Say victims were targeted, no danger to public

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend police have confirmed a Sunday evening robbery near a store in northeast Bend but released few details Wednesday.

Lt. Juli McConkey said police were dispatched to a robbery call near the Quickway Market, located at the corner of Northeast Butler Market and Boyd Acres roads.

“Detectives are actively working the case,” she said.

“The victims were targeted and there isn’t any danger to the public,” McConkey said. “This continues to be an open investigation, and as more information becomes available, it will be released.”